Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 12,259 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Acushnet accounts for 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.02% of Acushnet worth $24,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Acushnet by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

NYSE GOLF opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.50.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

