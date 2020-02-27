Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 15,145 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Mercury Systems worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 64,833 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,416,625 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $81.64 on Thursday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.