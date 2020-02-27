Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,744 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. American States Water comprises about 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of American States Water worth $26,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in American States Water by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of American States Water by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $34,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AWR opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American States Water from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

