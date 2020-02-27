Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 6,189 Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Continental Building Products worth $20,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Continental Building Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CBPX stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. Continental Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $364,127.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,258 shares of company stock worth $1,106,113 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Building Products Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.