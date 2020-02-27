Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. KEMET accounts for about 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.35% of KEMET worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KEMET by 29.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,824,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 410,497 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KEMET by 22.7% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 215,156 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of KEMET by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,087,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of KEMET by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 755,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KEMET alerts:

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEM. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE KEM opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. KEMET Co. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. KEMET’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM).

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.