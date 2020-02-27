Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of New York Times worth $22,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 241.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in New York Times during the third quarter valued at $3,648,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in New York Times during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in New York Times by 1.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

