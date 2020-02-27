Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura raised their price target on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,393.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $954.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,468.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,314.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock worth $420,190,984. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

