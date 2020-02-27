Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

BLK opened at $508.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

