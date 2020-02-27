Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,008 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.42. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 87.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

