Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,156 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $282.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $194.95 and a 12-month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

