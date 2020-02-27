Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes $11.20 Million Position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,310,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,204,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.90% of Livent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of LTHM opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. Livent Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Livent’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

