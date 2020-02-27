Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $73,282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Paypal by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,793,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,422,000 after acquiring an additional 606,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 10,691.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 601,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 595,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $109.11 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.