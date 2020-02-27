Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,817 shares during the period. Five9 comprises about 1.4% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.77% of Five9 worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,163,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 486,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Five9 from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,289,865.65. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $259,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,903.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,918 shares of company stock worth $16,535,281. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVN stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -925.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.