Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Sutro Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 19,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,574. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.