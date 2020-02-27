Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,201,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $872,823,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $75.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,314.95. 3,110,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,793. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,467.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,314.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.