Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,440,819 shares during the quarter. Marinus Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.01% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 1,049,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

