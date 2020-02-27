Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,562 shares during the quarter. CareDx comprises about 0.4% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of CareDx worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,582,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 374,897 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 340,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 2,198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 292,542 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,547 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNA traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,990. The stock has a market cap of $994.37 million, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 0.80. CareDx Inc has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

