Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $1.21 Million Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Zumiez worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZUMZ. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 347,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $140,850.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,136 shares of company stock worth $5,464,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

