Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $27.12. 2,673,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.98. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.