Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,430,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $97,735,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SEA by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,635 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SEA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,043,646 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $82,195,000 after buying an additional 94,232 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $45.07. 8,817,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.41.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

