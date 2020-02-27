Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Daqo New Energy worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd now owns 109,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,986,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

NYSE DQ traded down $4.20 on Thursday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 277,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.48 million, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

