Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

OLLI stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,665. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

