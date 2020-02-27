Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases 7,580 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn comprises approximately 0.7% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Boot Barn worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

BOOT stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.