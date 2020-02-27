Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,413. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

