Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

MU stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,294,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,204,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.