Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 400.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $149,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,645.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. 1,516,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

