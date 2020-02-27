Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 23,957 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,957 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.6% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.05% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 992,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 389,444 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

XENE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,619. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $375.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.50. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

