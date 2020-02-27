Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Five Below comprises 0.3% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Five Below by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $107,185,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.00. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

