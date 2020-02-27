Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.4% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,171,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,217,823,000 after buying an additional 1,129,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,619,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,451,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $521.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. TH Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.