Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000. Immunovant makes up approximately 0.5% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 78,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IMVT has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.