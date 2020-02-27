Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the period. Momo makes up about 0.4% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth $3,130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Momo by 34.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Momo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Momo by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 495,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,503,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $27.71. 5,599,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

