Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

TSE GWO opened at C$32.66 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$35.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 13.24.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total value of C$99,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,657.38. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total value of C$605,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$177,117.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

