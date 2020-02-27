Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,586 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 602,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

NYSE GDOT opened at $34.11 on Thursday. Green Dot has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $66.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

