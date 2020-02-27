Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the January 30th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

GPP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.51. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.95%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

