GreenMed (GRMD) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GreenMed token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GreenMed

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

