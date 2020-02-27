Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Greif updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.55-3.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 467,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,838. Greif has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

