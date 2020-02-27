Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Griffon by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Griffon by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 761.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Griffon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

GFF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. Griffon has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $858.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Griffon had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

