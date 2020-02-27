GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.48. 2,340,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Banco Sabadell raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 390,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 314,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 278,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

