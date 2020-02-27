Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have commented on GRTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

