Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

SUPV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 254.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 181.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

