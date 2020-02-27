Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Guardant Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.85. 1,368,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. Guardant Health has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.23.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $199,006.20. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 330,861 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,513 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,123,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,768,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

