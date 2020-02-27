Guess? (NYSE:GES) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GES. Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,243. Guess? has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $615.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Guess? by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,837,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Guess? by 179.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.