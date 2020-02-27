GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GWPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 457,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.57 and a beta of 2.19. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $95.71 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 908,916 shares of company stock worth $8,575,650. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.