GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Price Target Lowered to $161.00 at HC Wainwright

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

GWPH stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.44. 557,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,783. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 908,916 shares of company stock worth $8,575,650 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

