GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.14 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005283 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bit-Z, DragonEX and Gate.io. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $30.60 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00032670 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, QBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, Huobi, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

