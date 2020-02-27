H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 220 by Royal Bank of Canada

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) received a SEK 220 target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HM.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a SEK 125 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 183.75.

HM.B opened at SEK 183.02 on Thursday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of SEK 196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 191.09.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

