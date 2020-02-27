H & R Block (HRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect H & R Block to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H & R Block to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRB opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

