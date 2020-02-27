Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,780 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.90% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $23,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after purchasing an additional 929,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $23,894,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 6.35. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $22.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

