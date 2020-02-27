Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 99,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,193. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 2.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

