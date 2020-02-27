Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of -1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 245.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $2,650,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 64.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 62,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

